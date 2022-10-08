Gallery: Superbly appointed detached home with panoramic views in Leitrim

A superbly appointed, detached residence at Leckan, Garadice, Ballinamore this property occupies a gently elevated, fully landscaped site affording panoramic views of surrounding environs and in particular, amazing views of Sliabh an Iarainn and the Cuilcagh mountains.
This wonderful home comes to the market with a host of special features including natural stone front elevations, well stocked, fully landscaped c1 acre site, underfloor heating from Geothermal heat pump together with Heat Recovery system.
Only minutes’ drive from Ballinamore via the R202, Aughawillan which has its own primary school, is an exceptionally attractive environment with rolling, wooded landscapes and pastoral farms.
Other amenities close by include the majestic Garadice Lough (The South Lake of the High Voice) which is part of the Shannon-Erne Waterway system.
This a 4 bed/4 bath home, with one of the bedrooms also boasting a walk-in wardrobe.
Externally there is:
- Detached garage.
- Chip & tarmac driveway and parking apron; electronic entrance gates with natural stone piers.
- Most attractive natural stone cladding to front elevations of house together with distinctive roof design.
- Large site of c 1 acre with mature, well stocked garden including extensive planting of mature trees, shrubberies, flower beds, hedging, fruit trees, post and rail fencing.
For more information or to arrange a view contact Liam Farrell, Sherry FitzGerald Farrell, Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon
T: 071 96 20976
E: liam@sffarrell.ie
