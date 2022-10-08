Search

08 Oct 2022

Gallery: Superbly appointed detached home with panoramic views in Leitrim

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

08 Oct 2022 3:00 PM

A superbly appointed, detached residence at Leckan, Garadice, Ballinamore this property occupies a gently elevated, fully landscaped site affording panoramic views of surrounding environs and in particular, amazing views of Sliabh an Iarainn and the Cuilcagh mountains.


This wonderful home comes to the market with a host of special features including natural stone front elevations, well stocked, fully landscaped c1 acre site, underfloor heating from Geothermal heat pump together with Heat Recovery system.


Only minutes’ drive from Ballinamore via the R202, Aughawillan which has its own primary school, is an exceptionally attractive environment with rolling, wooded landscapes and pastoral farms.

Other amenities close by include the majestic Garadice Lough (The South Lake of the High Voice) which is part of the Shannon-Erne Waterway system.


This a 4 bed/4 bath home, with one of the bedrooms also boasting a walk-in wardrobe.

Externally there is:
- Detached garage.
- Chip & tarmac driveway and parking apron; electronic entrance gates with natural stone piers.
- Most attractive natural stone cladding to front elevations of house together with distinctive roof design.
- Large site of c 1 acre with mature, well stocked garden including extensive planting of mature trees, shrubberies, flower beds, hedging, fruit trees, post and rail fencing.


For more information or to arrange a view contact Liam Farrell, Sherry FitzGerald Farrell, Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon
T: 071 96 20976
E: liam@sffarrell.ie

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media