Leitrim, Roscommon, Cavan and Longford workshops for tourism providers

Failte Ireland estimates that over 130,000 overseas visitors to Ireland in 2016 engaged in angling and with counties Leitrim, Longford, Roscommon and Cavan boasting an abundance of river stretches and lakes there is enormous potential to increase angling tourism to these areas.

A series of free workshops for tourism service providers will explore opportunities to maximise the potential for attracting angling tourists to the region.

The workshops will include presentations from Inland Fisheries Ireland and Waterways Ireland to give an overview on potential selling points for the counties, supports available and how to market to angling tourists.

With an outstanding reputation for angling, the region has a distinctive offering for tourists.

The events are targeted at accommodation and activity providers from across the region. They are free of charge but booking is required. Both events will cover the same material with only slight variations to give local examples.

The Leitrim and Cavan focused workshop will take place in the Slieve Russell Hotel on 20 February at 6pm.

The Roscommon and Longford focused workshop will take place in Keenans Hotel, Tarmonbarry on 21 February at 6pm.

For queries please contact Rebecca Farrell on usefe@leitrimcoco.ie