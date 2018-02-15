Co Leitrim is the third highest recipient of capital funding on a per-capita basis according to analysis released by the Dublin Chamber.

The Chamber’s analysis of government spending across all 26 counties over the past seven years found the biggest beneficiaries included Sligo (€729 per capita), Kilkenny (€705 per capita) and Leitrim (€623 per capita).

Capital spending by central government to Local Authorities in Dublin averaged €228 per capita over the seven year period.

Only the county of Carlow received less (€202 per capita) investment per person than Dublin.

According to Dublin Chamber Economist Mark Canavan, who authored the report: “This research demonstrates that Dublin has been suffering from severe under-investment in its infrastructure and capital maintenance over the past 7 years, including housing and transport.

“For instance, Dublin received one of the lowest capital spends in housing by the Central Government during the 2009-2016 period, despite having proportionately the highest number of households reliant on social housing supports.

“This research helps to explain why Dublin is currently facing both a housing and a congestion crisis,” he said.