New to the market: Family home in Co Leitrim with stunning views of the Shannon-Erne waterway

New to the market is this beautiful detached home on a prime corner site with views of the Shannon-Erne waterway.

10 Garidin, Keshcarrigan boasts a superb location with the kitchen, dining and sun room areas benefiting from an ever changing landscape which provides a backdrop to Lough Scur/Shannon Erne Waterway System.

This home is in "showhouse" condition and ready for immediate occupation. Ideal family home - three double bedrooms, all en-suite plus family bathroom, GFCH.

Fully enclosed site with driveway to front, spacious side and rear garden, patio, brick BBQ, garden shed, mature gardens and lawns with established flower beds, rockeries and shrubs.

This home is within walking distance of all village amenities and within convenient driving distance of Carrick-on-Shannon.

Viewing by appointment strongly recommended. Contact Liam Farrell, Farrell Property Group 071 96 20976/087 2727989.