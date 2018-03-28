Immaculate bungalow for sale in south Leitrim

This property is an immaculately presented, spacious 4 bedroom bungalow with detached garage on c. 0.89 acre roadside site. quiet rural area c. 2.2 km to Aughavas in south Leitrim..

Accommodation in this residence extends to C. 190 m2/2,045 sqft and includes; comprises of: Ground Floor: entrance hall (2.1 x 5.7) with linen closet (0.8 x 2.1) & coat closet (1.2 x 0.8); living room (3.3 x 5.1) with solid fuel stove; open plan kitchen/diner/family room (5.2 x 7.0) which opens into sunroom (3.0 x 3.5) with patio doors; reception room 2 (4.5x 3.9) with open fireplace (currently in use as formal dining); utility room (2.5 x 3.2); W.C. (0.9 x 3.0) with built-in storage unit, main bathroom (2.4 x 3.9); master bedroom (4.5 x 4.0) with en-suite (1.5 x 2.0), bedroom 2 (3.3 x 4.7), bedroom 3 (3.5 x 4.0) and bedroom 4 (3.4 x 3.5) with access to master en-suite.

The very large attic is ideal for future conversion with adequate space in entrance hall to allow for a staircase. This well constructed residence features: slate roof, upvc double glazed windows, cavity insulation and dry lined exterior walls.

The property is serviced by a private well, bio-cycle waste treatment system with raised percolation, oil fired central heating, plumbing for back boiler and wired for alarm system. BER Rating – B3.

Externally the level C.0.3 ha / C.0.89 acre site features a large detached garage (5.0 x 7.7), kerbed driveway with ample parking, concrete yard to rear, large lawn areas to front and rear. The property is presented to the market in show house condition with a high decorative finish throughout and ready to move into.

It is located just off R201 in peaceful rural area close to many fishing lakes. C. 2.2km to local shop, post office & pub; C. 3.3km to Aughavas N.S.

The property is C.10 minute drive to amenities in Carrigallen and Mohill, under 15 min to Ballinamore. Dromod Train Station can be reached in 20 minutes and approx. 30 min to Carrick-on-Shannon. This presents the buyer with a wonderful opportunity to acquire a beautiful home.

Viewing by appointment only and highly recommended. Guide Price: €215,000.

Contact REA Peter Donohoe, Main Street, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim or info@reapeterdonohoe.ie or phone 049 4339708.