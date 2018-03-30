New to the market in Bawboy, Co Cavan

Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Main Street, Ballinamore are delighted to bring to market this well presented 3 bedroom bungalow at Mullaghmore, Lakefield Lake, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan.

The large sitting room.

The generously sized home (circa 175 sq.m.) offers endless potential for any buyer. Enjoying elevated views of Lakefield and Bunarky lakes, the property is sited on approx 0.85 acres of landscaped garden areas.

It is situated in a quiet rural area and yet is only 3km from the nearest village of Bawnboy.

The family sized kitchen/dining room has patio door access to the garden.

Accommodation comprises a porch, living room complete with open fireplace; kitchen/dining room with patio door access to the garden; utility room; bathroom and 3 bedrooms - one of which is en-suite.

Each of the bedrooms features built in wardrobes and the home has a fully installed alarm system for peace of mind.

The property also boasts an attached garage for additional storage.

One of the three bedrooms.



The garage area may also be suitable for conversion into further living accommodation (subject to relevant planning permission being obtained). Organise a viewing of this property with the sole selling agent, Gordon Hughes Estate Agents. Contact them by phone on (071) 9645555.

AMV: € 205,000