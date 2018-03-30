This three bed house is set in the stunning surrounds of the Lough Rynn Castle Estate

A new listing of a very attractive three bedroom semi-detached house within the grounds of the very popular Lough Rynn Castle Estate and Hotel, Co Leitrim has come to the market.

2 Crofton Court, comes to the market in excellent condition. Very well laid out with good size sitting room with gas fire, double doors through to the kitchen and dining area with patio doors that open up to the rear and communal garden.

The spacious kitchen/dining room



These homes are set on the shore of Lough Rinn and surrounded by over 300 acres of breathtaking scenery.

Located approximately 4km from Mohill town which has all amenities such as shops, bars, church, schools, this property is also close to lakes and many scenic areas.

The living room.



There are also plenty of picturesque walks and activities to enjoy nearby.

The Lough Rynn Castle Estate is well maintained and presented and viewing of this property is a must.

Contact Celia Donohoe at REA Brady on (071) 9622444 to arrange a viewing of this beautiful property

The guide price for this property is € 95,000.