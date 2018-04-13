Fabulous detached family home near Ballinamore

Located just 2km from the waterside town of Ballinamore this magnificent 4 bedroom house at Corgar offers panaromic views of two different lakes making it a truly unique property.

Sited on 1.4 acres of landscaped gardens this spacious 2-storey home (circa 210 sq.m.) also has a detached garage as well as a 40ft greenhouse - perfect for those who enjoy gardening!

The accommodation compromises; hallway, kitchen/dining room, living room with patio doors, sitting room - which features a gas fireplace, utility room, toilet, bathroom and 4 bedrooms (1 of which is en-suite and boasts a walk-in wardrobe).

The property has a fully fitted alarm system, complete with cameras. It has oil fire central heating as well as a gas fireplace in the living room.

There is also a well-finished decking area overlooking Corgar and Bolgonard lakes - perfect for enjoying the summer evenings.

It is a wonderful modern home in showroom condition throughout. Viewing is strictly by appointment only with sole selling agent - Gordon Hughes Estate Agents.

AMV: €275,000