Macra launch Agricultural Skillnet Training Programme  for 2018

Macra Agricultural Skillnet is delighted to launch its training programme for summer / autumn 2018 which - along with our regular suite of training courses and programmes - sees the introduction of some exciting and innovative programmes including a Masters programme aimed at Advisors, Sales Representatives, Consultants, Educators and those working in the Agricultural Sector. Due to the high demand for, and the success of, the Young Beef Farmer Sustainability Programme (YBFSP) and the “L4YP Leadership for Young Professionals Programme” in 2017, we are delighted to confirm that these programmes are again scheduled for this year.

In 2017 we had a total of 974 people complete courses over a total of 2851 days with over 40 different topics of learning.

Those who completed our Professional Hoof Trimming, DIY AI, Ultrasound Scanning, Welding and other technical workshops such as Grass Measurement and Management have seen a direct impact via increased income and or increased margin on-farm. These new skills provided immediate cost savings and in some cases off-farm income to participants.

Alongside the technical skills named above, our other technical offering which provided a deeper understanding and resulting impact on-farm profit, included information seminars on animal nutrition, silage analysis and winter feed options. Business planning, staff management and other personal / business development skills were also hugely popular.

The network is co-funded by training participants and Skillnet Ireland to provide vital opportunities for upskilling to farmers and those working in the agri-industry. Our courses cover technical, business, safety and personal development skills. Macra na Feirme established the Skillnet network in 2015 and it has grown to provide a year-long offering of training events that were previously not available to those farming or working in agriculture.

