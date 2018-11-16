Final call for Leitrim's female entrepreneurs to join business development programme

The call is open for ambitious female entrepreneurs who are looking to scale their businesses to join the latest cycle of Going for Growth, the award-winning business development programme.

Going for Growth is a six-month part-time programme, sponsored by Enterprise Ireland and KPMG, which assists ambitious female entrepreneurs to achieve their growth aspirations. The programme is calling for female entrepreneurs from Leitrim to apply for the programme before the deadline of Wednesday, November 28.

One past participant on the programme from Leitrim is Jane Brady who runs Brady Insurance in Carrick-on-Shannon and she would recommend the programme to others. Brady Insurance was established in 1959 by Joe and Kathleen Brady and is run now by Jane Brady, supported by a team of professional insurance brokers.

Going for Growth is seeking applications from female entrepreneurs – across all sectors – who are strongly focused on growth. Ideally, businesses should be well established and trading for at least two years.

Sixty places will be available for this 11th cycle of Going for Growth, which will run from January to June 2019. Anyone interested is encouraged to register their interest in receiving an application form at goingforgrowth.com.

Most owner/managers agree that growing a business can be a very isolating experience and it can be difficult to find someone on your wavelength who understands the issues involved. The Going for Growth round table initiative is designed to address these challenges and those selected will join interactive round table sessions led by Lead Entrepreneurs.

Going for Growth is designed to be action and results-oriented and to go beyond classroom style learning and the usual inputs of professional trainers, consultants and academics. The round tables are based on real experience of what has worked and what hasn’t worked in real life situations.

Olivia Lynch, Partner KPMG, said: “Entrepreneurs are critical to the future success of the Irish economy. As advisors to a wide range of family and privately-owned businesses, we applaud the proven record of Going for Growth in helping women in business realise their full potential.

“At KPMG we work with many businesses in overcoming challenges and creating opportunities and we’re delighted to continue our support for this exceptional programme. In doing so, we recognise the key role of Enterprise Ireland, all of the Lead Entrepreneurs and the contribution of so many hugely committed individuals. I have no doubt that the eleventh cycle will prove highly valuable to all of the participants.”