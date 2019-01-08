Leitrim's new business incentive scheme aims to revitalise town and village centres

Leitrim County Council has approved a second business incentive scheme aimed specifically at the Arts/Craft and Artisan Food sectors.

This scheme is designed to promote the development of new businesses or expansion of existing businesses around the county.

By encouraging the occupation of vacant premises the Council will also support the improvement in appearance and attraction of the commercial properties around the County.

This initiative which forms part of the 2015 – 2021 Leitrim County Council Economic Strategy which sets out a vision for economic development and looks at innovative ways of growing the economic base in the county.

Grant relief for the Art/Craft Studio or Art/Craft/Artisan Food Shops Scheme is as follows:

- 100% of Commercial Rates paid in years 1 to 3 of trading (ie. 12 month period of trading)

- This grant will be provided as an offset against commercial rates.

There must be no charges or rates due on the building at time of approval for grant aid and there will be a variety of factors and conditions taking into account in assessing the application.

Leitrim County Council is currently open for applications for the new Arts/Craft and Artisan Foods scheme as well as for its existing Town Centre Incentive Scheme.

Application form and full terms and conditions are available on www.leitrimcoco.ie