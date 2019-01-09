Apparently January 24 is the busiest day for New Year job hunting

January 24 is the busiest day for new year job-hunting, according to new Jobs.ie data.

The company recommended that employers with recruitment requirements should look to advertise positions as soon as possible, as job-seekers will reach peak numbers towards the end of the month.

Based on 2018 figures, traffic on 24 January is 44% higher than an average day in the year. This marks a 7% increase on 2017, when traffic was 37% higher than average on the same day. This year-on-year rise in visitor traffic suggests another busy job-hunting day in 2019.

Typically, the month of January is a strong hiring month, with 2018 seeing a 13% increase in the number of jobs advertised on the previous year.

Employers looking to fill roles in the sales, hotel and catering, and retail sectors could see increased interest in vacancies advertised this month, with research showing these sectors in particular demand in January.

Christopher Paye, General Manager at Jobs.ie, said: “A new year signals a fresh start for many people, with the festive period allowing time for reflection on 2018 goals, as well as setting out personal and professional ambitions for the next twelve months.

“As a result, we see a significant increase in the traffic to Jobs.ie in January each year, and in particular on 24 January, where visits to the site were up 44% on an average day in 2018.

“Ireland’s jobs market is extremely buoyant. Jobs.ie currently has 3,403 vacancies. Job-seekers have their pick of a wide range of opportunities. For employers, there is increased competition to find the right people to fill roles.

“The beginning of the year is the best time for businesses to look for new recruits, and in particular January, as the talent market is at its most active. Even if your business doesn’t require additional staff right away, it’s wise to always be looking for your next hire. By prioritising recruitment and keeping a close eye on the market all year, you’ll ensure that you secure the right people for your business.”