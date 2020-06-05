Manorhamilton business awarded coveted All Ireland Business All-Star accreditation

A Manorhamilton based business has achieved a quality mark signifying it meets the highest standards of service and trust.

W8 Complex is a regeneration project in North Leitrim. This was an abandoned building on a derelict site 10 years ago, it was purchased by Shane Kerrigan in 2014, the W8 project was started in March 2018. W8 consists of 15, 3-bedroom holiday homes (Failte Ireland 4-star approved), an award winning restaurant, café, conference rooms, meeting rooms, computer training room and 10,000 sq. ft of office space.

W8 Complex was awarded the coveted All-Ireland Business All-Star accreditation.

This is an independently verified standard mark for indigenous businesses, based on rigorous selection criteria.

The accreditation is overseen by the prestigious All-Ireland Business Foundation, whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of the Kemmy Business School at the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, CEO of the Global Institute of Logistics.

Dr Hynes said the accreditation, which is now held by over 350 firms, is needed by the thousands of small and medium businesses which operate to their own standards, but have nothing to measure them by.

“We evaluate a company’s background, trustworthiness and performance, and we speak to customers, employees and vendors,” she said. “We also anonymously approach the company as a customer and report back on the experience.

“The business goes through three interviews and is scored on every part of the process against set metrics. We were happy to interview JJ O Hara project manager of W8 Complex. Total score for W8 Complex was 90 points out of 100 points, the top score of their Category. W8 Complex will forward the All Ireland Business Awards in Croke Park in September.”

The All-Ireland Business Foundation is responsible for overseeing the All-Ireland Business Summit and All-Star awards, ongoing All-Star accreditation, Thought Leader awards and promoting peer dialogue among members.