Keeping Leitrim in business - Your 5@5

The Leitrim Observer is supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Each day on our website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.

While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strange of times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.

While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, all retailers are allowed to operate a "click and collect" service under the regulations (the 5km rule still applies).

Kellys Foodstore



Dublin Road, Townparks, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

719620029

kellysfoodstore@kellysfoodstoreCkonshannon



The Olive Tree



Unit 4, Market Yard Centre, St. Georges Terrace, Townparks, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

719650525

Theolivetreecafe.ie



Scollan Gala, RJS pharmacy & An Post

Church Street, Drumshanbo 071 9640882

https://www.facebook.com/scollansgala



County Leitrim Enterprise Office

https://www.localenterprise.ie/Leitrim/

t: @leoleitrim

Mohill Mart, Mohill, Co. Leitrim.

Tel: 071-96 31499

@aurivolivestockmartmohill

