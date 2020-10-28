Keeping Leitrim in business - Your 5@5
The Leitrim Observer is supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.
Each day on our website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.
While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strange of times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.
While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, all retailers are allowed to operate a "click and collect" service under the regulations (the 5km rule still applies).
Kellys Foodstore
Dublin Road, Townparks, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim
719620029
kellysfoodstore@kellysfoodstoreCkonshannon
The Olive Tree
Unit 4, Market Yard Centre, St. Georges Terrace, Townparks, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim
719650525
Theolivetreecafe.ie
Scollan Gala, RJS pharmacy & An Post
Church Street, Drumshanbo 071 9640882
https://www.facebook.com/scollansgala
County Leitrim Enterprise Office
https://www.localenterprise.ie/Leitrim/
t: @leoleitrim
Mohill Mart, Mohill, Co. Leitrim.
Tel: 071-96 31499
@aurivolivestockmartmohill
