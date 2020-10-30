Your #5@5 - Keeping Leitrim in business

The Leitrim Observer is supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Each day on our website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.

While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strange of times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.

While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, all retailers are allowed to operate a "click and collect" service under the regulations (the 5km rule still applies).

Here is today's 5@5

Gibbons Centra

Drumshanbo

Your local grocery store- Offering free local delivery service

Call 071 9632042 - https://www.facebook.com/ GibbonsCentra/



Click at Carrick

071 9621941

13, Park Lane, Carrick on Shannon

www.hotspottec.com



Quidsworth/Q2

071 9621869

Townparks, Carrick on Shannon



Tommy Joyce Superstores

071 9621869

Hawthorn Cresent, Boyle Road

tjsuperstores@gmail.com



Grogan & Currid

071 9620873

Sligo Road, Drishoge, Carrick on Shannon