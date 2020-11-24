Supporting local businesses

Your 5@5 - Shop Local in Leitrim at these five businesses

Your 5@5 - Shop Local in Leitrim at these five businesses

Leitrim's 5@5

When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.   

So if you are out and about this week or thinking of availing of a service we ask that you support the following Leitrim Business and shop local.

Reynolds Topline
 
For all your Hardware needs
 
Glebe Street, Mohill,
 
Co. Leitrim | 071 9631083
 
Open MON-FRI 8.30am-6.00pm,
 
Closed for Lunch 1.30pm-2pm,
 
SAT 9.30am-6.00pm, SUN Closed.
 

Kilronan Castle Estate & Spa

Ballyfarnon, Boyle
 
County Roscommon
 
www.kilronancastle.ie
 
Tel: 071 9618000
 
OPEN FOR TAKEAWAY SERVICE


 
Lough Rynn, Castle Estate & Gardens

Mohill
 
Co. Leitrim
 
Tel: 071 96 32700
 
Fax: 071 96 32710
 
Web: www.loughrynn.ie
 
OPEN FOR TAKEAWAY SERVICE
 
 
CD - CARRICK COMMERCIALS
 
CVRT & REPAIR CENTRE
 
Boyle Road,

Carrick on Shannon,
 
Co Roscommon.
 
Tel 071 0622515 / 071 9623378
 
Web : www.cdcarrickcommercials.ie
 
Email : info@cdcommercials.ie
 
 
McGowan Accountancy Service
 
Catering for sole traders partnership companies
 
www.mcgowanaccounting.com
 
Call:0906625818 or 0860352849
 
e:info@mcgowanaccounting.com


 
Wealthwise Financial Planning
 
Hartley Business Park, Carrick on Shannon Co Leitrim, N41 F9X8
 
Main St, Oranmore, Co Galway, H91 C89
 
Telephone/Email: 071 9650699, Info@wealthwise.ie, www.wealthwise.ie
 
Wealthwise Financial Planning offers Wealth Management & Financial Planning advice in the areas of Investment, Retirement Planning as well as Business & Personal protection.