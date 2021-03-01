Leitrim County Council clarify that Covid-19 rates waiver doesn't apply to vacant buildings

Leitrim County Council has clarified that the Covid-19 commercial rates waiver now available for the first quarter of 2021, does not apply to vacant properties.

Under current rules the owners of vacant properties are entitled to a 75% write-off on the annual rates for their business but they must still pay the remaining 25%.

While businesses on an approved list are allowed to apply for a commercial rates waiver for the first three months of 2021, those with properties that were vacant prior to this are not entitled to apply.

For further information on what businesses can apply for the waiver, contact Leitrim County Council or view their website www.leitrimcoco.ie