Leitrim student's lockdown business shortlisted for national finals of 2021 Student Enterprise Awards

Drumkeeran student, Amy Bohan is one of the National finalists in this year’s Student Enterprise Awards for a vintage fashion online shop she set up during Covid lockdown. Amy’s Y2K/Vintage Shop has 24 thousand followers, all potential customers for a business set up in a small town in north Leitrim.

"I was bored, with a lot of time on my hands," says Amy, 15, a transition year student at Lough Allen College, Drumkeeran. "The trad sessions I play in weren’t happening anymore, school was out – so I decided to set up a business involving something I love – vintage clothes. It’s fun and a challenge, and I like to think I’m doing something good for sustainability and the environment – lots of young people are keen to recycle and re-work clothes and make their own look and style rather than throwing clothes away and buying new ones. And it’s good to earn some extra money!’"

Amy buys clothes from all around the world and uses the Depop app for her business. Amy’s long-term aim for her business is to become a top seller on Depop, and eventually have her own website. Her aim is to make a market that will support a Circular Economy.

The final of the Student Enterprise Awards takes place on May 14, 2021.

Check out Amy's shop https://www.depop.com/amybohan05/