Manorhamilton Credit Union to provide space for ATM
With Bank of Ireland set to close their Manorhamilton branch next month with the loss of on street ATM services, the news that Manorhamilton and District Credit Union are looking to provide space for a new ATM, has been widely welcomed.
The credit union is currently preparing a planning application for an ATM to be installed by a commercial company.
The ATM will not be a Credit Union owned and operated machine, but the Credit Union is providing the space for it to be located at its Main Street premises.
Cllr Felim Gurn has welcomed the move stating that “on-street ATM banking facilities such as this are vital for Manorhamilton, especially for the night time economy”.
