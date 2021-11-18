Search

18/11/2021

Domestic abuse support resources to be rolled out in 85 Leitrim hair and beauty salons

Sarah Benson and Margaret O'Rourke Doherty at the launch of HABIC and Women's Aid

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

A new partnership between Women’s Aid and the Hair and Beauty Industry Confederation (HABIC) will see domestic abuse support resources being rolled out 85 salons in Leitrim.

The new partnership aims to build a greater understanding and knowledge of domestic violence and abuse among hair and beauty professionals, and to create awareness with salon customers and employees on the prevalence, nature of domestic abuse and support pathways that are available.
This includes 85 member salons in Leitrim, involving 180 staff members across the county - you should see the QR stickers with helpline advice on salon mirrors from this week.
One in four women in Ireland in a relationship have been abused by a current or former partner, according to EU research.
The partnership also aims to educate staff about how to recognise the signs of abuse, how to respond in a supportive way and how to signpost customers to the Women’s Aid 24hr National Freephone Helpline.
Thousands of women are being subjected to high levels of emotional, physical, sexual and economic abuse every day, at the hands of the person who is supposed to care for and respect them. These statistics represent a 43% increase in the numbers of women reaching out to Women’s Aid for support during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Leitrim's Margaret O’Rourke Doherty, CEO of HABIC added, “The relationship between clients and HABIC hairdressers and beauticians is one that is developed over time and is built on trust.”
Women’s Aid 24hr Helpline: 1800 341 900.

