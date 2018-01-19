Local properties listed for February Connacht Property Auction

The Connacht Property Auction have indicated they expect another year of strong growth in 2018 with confidence remaining strong in most areas.

According to a new report released by www.daft.ie, the property market during 2017 was a year of two halves. In the first six months of the year, the housing market saw an average increase of 8.8% on the previous year. During quarter 3 and 4 the market stabilised, with the largest increase recorded at 2%, in Dublin.

While it is comforting to see the housing prices remained stable in the final quarters of 2017, there is still a strong demand for housing that should continue on in to 2018. Strong demand combined with the current lack of supply throughout Ireland, means that this is the ideal time to list property for sale.

Sales Manager for The Connacht Property Auction, Brian Christy noted, “Our first auction of 2018 is to take place on February 20th, and we have an extensive database of both local and overseas buyers, seeking to purchase all varieties of property in the Connacht area.”

Mr Christy went on to say “we believe the success of our auctions is due to the large marketing campaigns we undertaken in Ireland and abroad as well as strong working partnerships with local auctioneers across the province. We remain the only auction company in Ireland who do not charge any upfront costs to entire a property into auction.”

The Connacht Property Auction are currently offering for sale a large rage of properties in partnership with local Leitrim agent Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, including:

Lavender Cottage, No.2 Hartley Court, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim - Offered at bids over €99,000

New to market this 4 bed bungalow (circa 140 sq.m.) is conveniently located within walking distance of the bustling tourist town of Carrick & all amenities. Sited on approx 0.5 acres of landscaped gardens this property is in excellent condition throughout and is ideally suited for use as a starter/retirement home.

Glostermin, Gorvagh, Leitrim - Offered at bids over €90,000

This 3 bed bungalow comes to the market offering endless potential for any buyer. Ideally family or retirement home the property together with detached garage is sited on 1 acre of land. Located appox. 2km from the historic village of Fenagh the property is also within walking distance of a number of fishing lakes including Lough Rowan and Seltan. Some of the many features are a large detached garage and & an attic area that is suitable for conversion (subject to planning permission).

Derrinkehir, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim - Offered at bids over €70,000

This quaint, stone built, 2 bed cottage is located just 0.5km from Aughnasheelin village and 4km from town of Ballinamore. Built on a C. 1.9 acre site this attractive property has recently been extended and modernised throughout leaving it in walk-in-condition. Accommodation comprises of a living room with open fireplace, a new kitchen, a shower room and 2 bedrooms. Viewing is highly recommended on this beautiful property.

Contact The Connacht Property Auction on 091 882 121 to arrange for a free property valuation or for more information visit www.connachtpropertyauction.ie.

Next Public Auction: February 20, 2018, The Menlo Park Hotel, Galway at 7pm. Registration starts at 6.30pm.