Looking for work in Co Leitrim?

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Looking for work?

If you are looking for work the following jobs are advertised in this week's Leitrim Observer:

Mulleady Commercials and fabrications, Drumlish, Co Longford

Experienced welder fabricators (2)
Experienced welders (2) 
Experienced industrial electrician (1) 
Experienced spray painter (1)

Blueway Hair and Beauty 

Chair rental for experienced hair stylist and makeup artist

Childminder positions

Ballinamore area
Mohill/Cloone area

Leitrim County Council

Part time Seasonal Travel Advisor in Carrick-on-Shannon

Cara Pharmacy and Beauty

Pharmacist, Drumshanbo
Pharmacy Technician, Drumshanbo
Warehouse Manager, Ballyshannon

Utilities company seeking

Site Foreman
360 degree Machine Drivers
Grab Lorry Driver
Concrete Finishers
Labourers

