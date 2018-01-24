#jobsfairy
Looking for work in Co Leitrim?
If you are looking for work the following jobs are advertised in this week's Leitrim Observer:
Mulleady Commercials and fabrications, Drumlish, Co Longford
Experienced welder fabricators (2)
Experienced welders (2)
Experienced industrial electrician (1)
Experienced spray painter (1)
Blueway Hair and Beauty
Chair rental for experienced hair stylist and makeup artist
Childminder positions
Ballinamore area
Mohill/Cloone area
Leitrim County Council
Part time Seasonal Travel Advisor in Carrick-on-Shannon
Cara Pharmacy and Beauty
Pharmacist, Drumshanbo
Pharmacy Technician, Drumshanbo
Warehouse Manager, Ballyshannon
Utilities company seeking
Site Foreman
360 degree Machine Drivers
Grab Lorry Driver
Concrete Finishers
Labourers
See page 67 of the Leitrim Observer for more details.
