Health Minister to officially open Boyle Primary Care Centre

Senator Frank Feighan has confirmed that the Minister for Health Simon Harris will officially open Boyle Primary Care Centre on Saturday, February 24th at 11.30am.

“I am delighted that the Minister for Health has accepted my invitation to officially open the new Primary Care Centre.

“Minister Harris returns again to Boyle after turning the sod on the project eighteen months ago.

“The facility, now open approximately a month, is providing health services to a population of about 9,000 people in the town and surrounding areas.

“As I have said before, the Primary Care Centre is a very positive development for the town and the wider North Roscommon area.

“It will ensure that the local community has improved access to a greater range of health services on their own doorstep and under the one roof.”