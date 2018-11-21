24 hour shopping marathon at EJ Menswear, Sligo

Black Friday is almost here, the 23rd November this year, and Sligo fashion retailer, EJ Menswear, has taken the unique approach of opening their doors for 24 hours. At midnight Thursday the doors of Ej Menswear Sligo will be flung open for 24 hours of discounts, deals and shopping madness!

In what promises to be a marathon event, both in – store and online at www.ejmenswear.com, prices will be slashed by 24% for 24 hours only!

Owner Eamonn Cunningham revealed their Black Friday plans, promising customers great prices and more availability of Black Friday items. Ej Menswear’s Black Friday event will offer something for everyone with all brands such as Ralph Lauren, GANT, Farah, Ted Baker, Superdry and many more being greatly reduced.

With Christmas only 4 weeks away customers will have from midnight to midnight to pick up amazing deals at this award winning store.

Black Friday has already become a pre – Christmas ritual, and the decision was made once again to open for 24 hours due to it’s popularity last year. For those of you not able to make it to the Black Friday 24 hour event in store www.ejmenswear.com is just a click away from the comfort of your home.

There are deals & discounts to be found across their vast collections of top quality brands. Eamonn added, “Black Friday is a great opportunity for our customers to pick up some presents in the run up to Christmas, and get a great deal at the same time. Opening for 24 hours means nobody misses out.”

So if you are up for some midnight shopping or even some early morning shopping then Ej Menswear’s Black Friday 24 hour shopping marathon is for you. But don’t forget, all deals & discounts are for 24 hours only.

Black Friday begins at Ej menswear & www.ejmenswear.com on Midnight Thursday and ends Midnight Friday. Arrive early to avoid disappointment! See you there!

EJ Menswear, 11 Grattan Street, Sligo. (071) 9170824 www.Facebook.com/ejmenswearsligo

