Lidl becomes first Irish retailer to introduce reusable fruit and veg bags

Lidl Ireland has become the first retailer in Ireland to announce the introduction of reusable fruit and veg bags across all 162 stores nationwide.

Available in September, the reusable fruit and veg bags are designed to give customers a sustainable choice and reduce plastic use and waste in the long term.

The Green Bags, priced at 99c for two, provide customers with an affordable, reusable alternative to single-use, small fruit and vegetable bags.

Deirdre Ryan, Head of CSR at Lidl Ireland commented: We are delighted to be the first Irish retailer to introduce reusable bags for loose fruit and veg for our customers. This announcement is the latest step on our journey to tackle the important issue of plastic waste.

This move is one of many steps that Lidl is taking as part of its plastic reduction strategy. In relation to loose fruit and vegetables, Lidl have introduced numerous additional loose options, bringing the overall loose lines to approximately 20% of the range.

In April, Lidl Ireland become the first Irish retailer to offer customers in-store recycling stations nationwide to reduce packaging waste bought in-store. Last year, Lidl also discontinued the sale of single-use plastic items including drinking straws, disposable plates, cups and cutlery, with plastic-stemmed cotton buds next on the list in the coming months.

The single-use plastic items are being replaced with biodegradable alternatives, saving 2.2 million straws and 1.6 million plastic plates and cups and 75.1 million individual cotton buds from Lidl's 162 stores across Ireland annually.

Lidl has also committed to several ambitious plastic reduction targets, including using 20% less plastic packaging by 2022 and having 100% recyclable own-brand packaging by 2025. For the second consecutive year the company confirmed it had achieved zero waste to landfill and announced an end to microbeads in all cosmetic and household ranges.