AIB hosts free Brexit Workshop for Northwest businesses

AIB are hosting a Brexit Workshop for business in the Northwest on Thursday, October 10 and are encouraging business who are trading directly with the United Kingdom or using the United Kingdom as a land-bridge to attend.

The event, which will be held from 7.30am – 9.30am in the Raddison Blu, Sligo is free to attend and businesses can register their interest at www.aib.ie/brexit - light refreshments will be served on the morning.

Hosted in partnership with BDO guests will hear from John Fahey, Senior Economist, AIB, Carol Lynch, Partner, BDO Customs and International Trade and Fiachra Garvey, Senior Manager, AIB North West. On the morning, businesses will be given an update on Brexit and will be able to ask questions about any concerns they may have. They will also receive practical advice on how they can get customs and finance ready in advance of October 31st.

Speaking about the event, Fiachra Garvey, Senior Manager, AIB Northwest said “With our latest Brexit Sentiment showing that 75% of Irish businesses expect to be negatively impacted by Brexit, we are encouraging business in Northwest who trade directly with the United Kingdom or use the United Kingdom as a land-bridge to register for our free Brexit Workshop.

“With just a few weeks left before Brexit, now is the time to evaluate your Business model and ensure you are ready to combat any custom or finance related issues that may affect their business post the 31st October.”

In addition AIB’s Brexit Workshop series, AIB has a range of supports available for businesses who are concerned about Brexit. Businesses can use the free AIB Ready Check to get a risk assessment of the effect Brexit may, or may not have on their business. There is also a dedicated Brexit Support Team available Monday to Friday 8am to 9pm. More information can be found at www.aib.ie/brexit.

Brexit Workshop Agenda

· 7.30-8.00: Networking and Register

· 8.00-8.25: Welcome and Brexit Update

· 8.25-8.50: Getting Customs-Ready, BDO

· 8.50-9.15: Getting Finance-Ready, AIB

· 9.15-9.30: Q&A and Close