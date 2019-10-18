Job Seekers Benefit to be extended to self-employed says Sligo/Leitrim Deputy

Fianna Fáil TD for Sligo-Leitrim, Eamon Scanlon, says the introduction of Jobseekers Benefit for the Self Employed will bring fairness to many self-employed individuals in the North West.

Deputy Scanlon said “The changes introduced will be very welcome by those in self-employment. I have met with a number of those in self-employment who did not feel secure if their business came to an end.

“Under the confidence and supply arrangement it was important we saw supports for entrepreneurs and the self-employed introduced. There are nearly 250,000 small and medium sized enterprises operating today which accounts for over 99% of all business enterprises in Ireland. As of Q1 of 2019, there were 1,966,800 persons classified as employees while there were 323,900 self-employed persons.

“We have succeeded in getting dental and optical benefits extended to the self-employed, while PRSI contributors are now eligible to qualify for the invalidity pension scheme. Changes to bring in Jobseekers Benefit for the Self-Employed this week was an important next step.

“It is essential that efforts continue to eliminate systematic discrimination against the self-employed who contribute so much in the North West,” concluded Deputy Scanlon.