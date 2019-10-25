Leitrim team behind the launch of national confederation

The Leitrim Team: Kevin Fagan - National Organic Skillnet, Aoife McCormack - Gateway Marketing, Margaret O'Rourke Doherty - CEO HABIC Ireland & Image Skillnet, Darina Cryan, Shannon McDermott & Sinead Rogers - Image Skillnet, Sean McGloin - National Organic Skillnet

The hair and beauty industry in the UK is worth a staggering £27.2billion.

In line with a sizeable contribution to GDP, the industry here in Ireland is estimated to be worth an impressive €2 billion.



This is similar to the Irish motor industry that contributed €1 billion from car sales to the Exchequer in the first half of 2019.

The hair and beauty industry is not only a substantial contributor to the Exchequer - it is also one of the fastest growing sectors in the country. However, hair and beauty in Ireland remains completely unregulated and unsupported.



Among the challenges it faces is a skills shortage now at “crisis” proportions, and a parallel black market which industry figures say is posing a serious threat to even the most high-profile businesses.

Launched on Tuesday October 15 in Dublin, the Hair & Beauty Industry Confederation (HABIC) is a new organisation that is committed to representing, supporting, promoting and uniting the sector.



The launch took place at The Crypt, Christ Church Catherdral, in front of 140 industry professionals, experts, and ardent supporters of hair and beauty in Ireland.



HABIC, a non-profit body driven by industry experts and skilled practitioners, is determined to highlight the contribution the sector is making to the economy, while striving to address the problems posed by lack of recognition and support at official level.

