Leitrim company included in 2019 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking

Leitrim company Cora Systems has secured a place in the 2019 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, securing the 46th spot.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards is one of Ireland’s foremost technology award programmes. It is a ranking of the country's 50 fastest growing technology companies based on revenue growth over the last four years, and this year marks 20 years of the programme celebrating innovation and entrepreneurship in Ireland’s indigenous technology sector.

Cumulatively, the 2019 Fast 50 winners generated approximately €3.6 billion in total annual revenues in 2018. The average revenue of companies featured in the ranking was approximately €70 million, while the average growth rate of the companies over the last four years was 347%. Compared with last year, there are 18 new companies on the ranking.

All four provinces are featured in this year’s awards. 28 of the winners are Leinster-based, 13 are based in Ulster, followed by Munster with 8 companies, and Connacht with 2 companies. Overall, 14 counties are represented in the 2019 listing.

Announcing the winners of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 programme, David Shanahan, Partner, Deloitte, said: “Since 2000, the awards have showcased an innovative and diverse range of Irish technology companies, and this year is certainly no different. Over this time, we have seen Irish technology companies capitalise on the opportunities that came from technology deregulation, the emergence of an international financial services sector here, and the growth of e-learning and virtualisation technologies, to name a few. This year, it is fantastic to see so many new entrants perform so strongly in the ranking, and it is encouraging to see these companies use technology innovation to address really important issues, from energy solutions to supporting the development of tech talent.

“We’re delighted to be supporting these companies and recognising them with these awards. Over the last 20 years, the Fast 50 has become the benchmark of success for Irish tech companies.”