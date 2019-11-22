Carrick-on-Shannon optician named as National Optician of the Year

Mary McMahon, Landmark Court, Carrick-on-Shannon scooped the title of ‘National Optician of the Year’ at the Retail Excellence awards in Killarney last week which was presented by the energetic TV personality Hector O hEochagain.

Additionally, Mary McMahon Opticians and Audiologists is the only business in Co Leitrim ever to have won a retail excellence award in any category.

Mary McMahon is pictured receiving her award.



Mary saw off stiff competition from opticians across the country, including the large chains, to take the title home to Leitrim. The awards are an annual event to celebrate the excellence achieved in the Irish retail sector.

It is the biggest event in the Irish retail industry calendar. Mary celebrates the achievement with her team in acknowledgment of their hard work and expertise in delivering the best in professional and dedicated customer service and optical products.

The store also won a place in the thirty finalists for national overall ‘store of the year’.

Mary McMahon Opticians and Audiologists was one of only a few small stores to make the thirty finalists and it scored a remarkable eleventh best store nationwide overall. The store was the only one in Co Leitrim to make the finals and one of only a handful in all of Connaught.

National ‘store of the year’ was won by Brown Thomas, Grafton Street. Previous winners are Avoca, Applegreen, Supervalu, Tilestyle and O’Brien wines.

David Fitzsimons, Group Chief Executive of Retail Excellence ‘The competition is intense and our awards process is very thorough from start to finish”. Judging for the award involved assessment by a mystery shopper followed by a detailed on line submission by the business. This was followed by a visit by a leading retail consultant to judge the store and a further assessment by a panel of judges. Following this rigorous judging process, Retail Excellence reports that Mary McMahon Opticians and Audiologists provide ‘clearly an expert and totally personalised service from start to finish’.

Mary McMahon Opticians and Audiologists is the longest established practice in Co Leitrim and it celebrates it’s 20 year anniversary this year.

It has long been the first choice optician in the county and it serves the eye and ear care needs of it’s clients with first class care and attention.

When asked what she thought made her store successful in this award, Mary said, “Our customer needs, wants and expectations are the focus of our business. We listen to our customers and we tailor our service and our products, whether glasses, contact lenses or hearing aids to their individual needs.

“Our customers can trust that they are in very safe hands with my experienced and dedicated team and they can rely on getting the best choice and value in the market.”

This award recognises Mary’s achievement in delivering the best customer experience nationwide in the optician sector.

Carrick-on-Shannon was also represented on the night as one of the five finalists for ‘friendliest town of the year' together with Ennis, Limerick, Naas and Cork. Cork took this title this year.