Inaugural Food Hero award for 2019 won by Dromahair woman

Dromahair businesswoman, Oonagh Monahan, has been named as a Food Hero Award winner at the Irish Quality Food Awards 2019.

The awards took place recently in The Clayton Hotel on Burlington Road, Dublin.

The inaugural Food Hero award for 2019, sponsored by Aldi Ireland, was won by Oonagh Monahan of Alpha Omega Consultants in Dromahair, Co Leitrim.

Oonagh is a food business consultant working with food producers from startup right through to growth and export. She is the author of “Money for Jam - the Essential Guide to Starting Your Own Small Food Business” and has worked with over 300 individual food startups and established food businesses in the past 10 years.