New Year new job seeking skills course to commence in Carrick-on-Shannon

County Leitrim Job Club will be running a Job seeking skills course in The Hive, Carrick-on-Shannon starting on Tuesday, January 14, and running until Friday, February 7, 10am to 1pm daily.

This is a free course for Jobseekers. It also includes a customer care module and certified manual handling.

Further information on the programme can be obtained from Job Club Staff at Leitrim Development Company (071) 9641770 (dial 212 for jobclub) / (086) 0306565 or email leitrimjobclub@ldco.ie or message us on Facebook: facebook.com/leitrimjobclub/