Courtyard Apartments proud to be named ‘Best Hen and Stag Provider' in Ireland

Staff at The Courtyard Apartments in Carrick-on-Shannon have announced that they are thrilled and proud to once again be crowned winners of 'The Best Hen and Stag Provider' in Ireland at the much coveted weddingsonline awards.

The weddingsonline awards are the industry standard and the Oscars of the Irish wedding industry.

“These awards recognise the professionalism, dedication, exceptional service and all-round excellence of wedding venues and suppliers made more special in that it comes on the 20th anniversary of weddingsonline. The awards present a rigorous examination of wedding suppliers and venues and we are thankful to our independent team of judges for their dedication and hard work.” says Jonathan Bryans Commercial Director, weddingsonline.

Having previously won this award in 2018 it is a welcome addition to The Courtyard Apartments mounting list of awards including ‘Best Self-Catering Accommodation’ in The Hotel Awards Ireland 2019.

In a joint statement managers Stephen and Nigel Murtagh praised their staff for this recognition.

“This award is an acknowledgment of the consistent dedication of the whole team at The Courtyard Apartments.

“We are lucky to have such a great team of housekeeping and maintenance staff without whom our business could not succeed, Head of Security: Barry McKeon and in particular our front of House staff; Rachel Flanagan, Catriona McGourty and Joanna Heeran. Special mention must go to our marketing manager Pamela Ruddy who has driven this aspect of the business with such dedication.

“We would like to thank all our wonderful guests who have taken the time to give us their vote.

“We hope to continue to improve and provide first class service for all our future guests.

“Finally we would like to extend our sincerest congratulations to The Landmark Hotel for their fantastic achievement.

“It is testament to the level of service on offer in this wonderful town of ours.”

