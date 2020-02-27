Watch | Drumshanbo based Blake's Always Organic to feature on Ear to the Ground tonight

The final Ear to the Ground of the current season will air this evening on RTE 1 and there will be plenty of Leitrim interest in the programme as it features Drumshanbo based company Blake's Always Organic.

The company, which has been in business since 2012, is focused only on certified organic produce with their current specialities including Organic Kefir (a probiotic health drink for gut revitalisation made with whole organic milk) and whole-bean Artisan organic coffee.

Ear to the Ground will air this evening (Thursday) on RTE 1 at 7pm.

