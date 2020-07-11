Garda operation into pub reopening set to continue this weekend

An Garda Síochána’s Operation Navigation will continue this weekend with 2,785 individual licensed premises opened to the public.

In addition, as part of ongoing patrolling relating to Covid-19, An Garda Síochána will be patrolling in public areas to ensure that people are adhering to the public health guidelines.

To date, 26 premises have been found by Gardaí to have potentially breached the health regulations or licensing laws even after providing the premises with the opportunity to rectify the situation. Files are being prepared for the DPP in these cases.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said, "Last weekend, Operation Navigation found that the vast majority of licensed premises were adhering to the public health regulations. Unfortunately, 26 didn’t appear to be. By doing so, they are putting themselves, their employees, their customers and the wider community at risk of getting Covid-19. We would hope that lessons have been learnt and we see an even high rate of compliance after this weekend.

"In addition, customers of licensed premises engaged in such practices also have to take personal responsibility. By using a premises that is not in compliance with the public health regulations and has not taken on-board the public health advice, those customers are also creating a risk to themselves, their family, their friends and the local community."