Carrick-on-Shannon public realm works expected to take 12 months

The full schedule of works planned as part of the Carrick-on-Shannon public realm revamp are set to take 12 months in total.

The news came following a query by Cllr Sean McGowan at this week's Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal District meeting.



Leitrim County Council senior engineer, Shay O'Connor explained that the new carpark currently under construction at Flynn's Field, is expected to be finished by September.



The works currently underway along the Main Street of the county town will hopefully be finished by October with work then moving on to St George's Terrace before finishing with works on the approach from the Dublin Road.



Mr O'Connor said that Leitrim County Council is monitoring the situation and keeping everyone involved informed of progress with the works.

He acknowledged the original contract for the completion of the public realm works had a nine month time frame “but this will have to be extended due to the working restrictions imposed by Covid-19.”



He said that the entire project will probably take in the region of 12 months in total to complete, adding that councillors and local businesses will be kept updated.