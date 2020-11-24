Mayo County Council have moved to provide grant support to Ireland West Airport Knock

Ireland West Airport welcomes the announcement today of the allocation of a grant for €150,000 by Mayo County Council in their 2021 budget, to support the airport during the Covid-19 pandemic. The motion was proposed by Cllr Damien Ryan and was unanimously supported by all members of Mayo County Council.

The airport are forecasting expected losses of close to €4m this year with passenger traffic collapsing, from 807,000 passengers in 2019 to an estimated 145,000 passengers in 2020 – a passenger level last experienced in 1995.

Welcoming the announcement, Arthur French, chairperson, Ireland West Airport, said "I wish to sincerely thank Cllr Damian Ryan, Mayo County Council Chief Executive, Peter Duggan and its elected members, for today’s announcement, which will provide support for the expected record losses that the airport will incur both this year and in 2021. The strong support and backing of Mayo County Council is hugely appreciated and recognises the critical importance of Ireland West Airport for the people of Mayo and beyond. The strong recovery of the aviation sector and the restoration of vital air access into regional Ireland is of critical importance to Mayo and the wider region".