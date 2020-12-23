Irish Hairdressers Federation call has called on the Government to take a fresh look at the Living with Covid Plan

Responding to the announcement that hairdressers are, once again, being forced to close their doors under renewed Level 5 restrictions, The Irish Hairdressers Federation has called on the Government to take a fresh look at the Living with Covid Plan.

"It is immensely disappointing that the Government has chosen to close the hairdressing sector once again. It is devastating to us, our staff and, most importantly, our clients. Many of our clients are elderly, and their local hair salon plays a major role as a social outlet and is vital to their mental health," noted the IHF.

"We are calling on the Government to take a fresh look at the Living With Covid Plan and allow hair salons to stay open in Level 4 with strict adherence to our extensive health and safety guidelines, which we have recently updated. Our focus, as always, will be to ensure that hair salons continue to operate safely and responsibly.’

"The hair industry is not just a major contributor to local economies around Ireland, it helps keep countless main streets alive and is a huge part of local communities."