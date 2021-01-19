Returning to Leitrim? You can apply for new business supports

A new call is open for applicants for a free initiative to help returned emigrants to Leitrim start and develop businesses in Ireland.

This is the fourth year of the highly-successful Back for Business developmental programme, which is funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Past participants on the first three years of the programme have recorded increased sales, created new jobs, and won export contracts. The combined turnover of the 2020 group tripled during the programme – despite the Covid pandemic.

The Back for Business initiative was established to foster and support entrepreneurial activity among returned emigrants or those returning to live in Ireland. It addresses the challenges that all early-stage entrepreneurs encounter – as well as the additional barriers faced by those who have been living outside the country for some time.

Back for Business is aimed at those who have lived abroad for at least a year and have returned in the last three years or those planning to return to live in Ireland in the near future.

The call is open for applications for the 2021 programme, which will run from February to July 2021. There is no charge for those selected to participate. The closing date for applications is January 25, 2021.

There are places this year for up to 40 entrepreneurs to participate for the first time in Back for Business, with an additional ten places being made available on a further development phase for those who completed a cycle previously. Those interested in learning more can download a brochure and register their interest in receiving an application form by logging onto www.backforbusiness.com

