Leitrim company to exhibit at Showcase Ireland Virtual Rooms

Leitrim based company, 12 Quail Farm-Soap Studio will target international buyers this month at Showcase Ireland’s Creative Expo which will pivot a new innovative Virtual Showroom format from January 25-29.

Based in Foxfield, 12 Quail Farm – Soap Studio handcraft a range of soap, using Donkeys Milk, from their Quail Farm in the heart of the Leitrim Countryside. Their soft, nourishing Donkey Milk Soaps that take the form of small sculptures will be on exhibit at the expo.

Supported by Design & Crafts Council Ireland Enterprise Ireland and the Local Enterprise Offices, including Local Enterprise Office Leitrim. Showcase is one of the industry’s largest international trade fairs (normally held in Dublin’s RDS) where designers and craft makers provide a choice of contemporary and heritage collections, offering innovation, quality, sustainability and a distinctive point of difference to retail buyers from across the globe.

Chair of Showcase Ireland, Eddie Shanahan said; “Ireland boasts a wealth of talent and creativity and while the pandemic prevents the physical event from taking place, we are delighted to continue to provide a platform for Ireland’s creators and makers to showcase their products to Irish and international buyers. Though this year’s event will look different, we are confident that we will demonstrate the vitality of the Irish craft and design sector to both new and returning buyers.

We will also relaunch our Showcase website as a Source Guide, with over 200 designers and makers offering B to B facilities, for Irish and international buyers”.

Showcase Ireland 2021 Virtual Showrooms will be delivered on a robust and secure platform that will facilitate person to person virtual meetings by appointment.

Exhibitors have been fully equipped via a specially developed Masterclass in Virtual Trading, including how to set up a visually appealing online showroom, managing a virtual meeting, storytelling and how to trade effectively in a virtual setting.

In a further development to support Irish enterprises, the Showcase Ireland website will be updated as a Source Guide for buyers and will offer a B to B facility for B to B enabled Showcase clients.

The Digital Catalogue for the Showcase Virtual Showrooms is available to view at https://www.showcaseireland. com/news/showcase-virtual- showrooms-digital-catalogue/

Also read: Health and Wellness podcast specially for kids