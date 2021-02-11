Leitrim County Council confirms commercial rates waiver scheme for first quarter of 2021

A new Commercial Rates Waiver has been applied to the first quarter of 2021 by Leitrim County Council.

In recognition of the impact that Covid-19 is having on businesses a further commercial rates waiver will be applied to specified businesses in the first three months of this year.

This new waiver has modified criteria and is a separate standalone waiver scheme from the one that previously applied in 2020.

The waiver will take the form of a credit in lieu of rates and the value is the equivalent of 25% of the annual rate bill for 2021.

The three month waiver will apply to all eligible businesses closed by or badly impacted by the current Level 5 restrictions.

An application to Leitrim County Council is not required to avail of this scheme. The council will automatically apply a 100% credit in lieu of commercial rates for three months to qualifying businesses.

The Council note they are obliged to issue the 2021 Rate Demands to all rate customers in late February/early March, however all eligible accounts will have this 100% credit applied to cover the first quarter of 2021.

It is important to note that not all businesses are eligible for this new waiver as some will have been unaffected by the pandemic.

The full list of businesses which are automatically eligible for the three months rates waier in 2021 are available on Leitrim County Council's website at: https://bit.ly/3cVW3tu