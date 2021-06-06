Lucky Red Bank Restaurant Winners announced

Check out the Boxed to Go menu from The Red Bank Restaurant
What are you eating this weekend? Any picnic, take aways planned?
We are delighted to announce the FIVE winners of our €50 voucher competition with the Red Bank Restaurant, Carrick-on-Shannon.
These lucky readers will be eating lunch like Royalty from the delicious menu at The Red Bank Restaurant.
The winners are:
Nicola Fanning from Dromod
Majella Dowd, Carrick-on-Shannon
Carl Ward, Carrick-on-Shannon
Kieran Murray, Drumsna
Carmel Murphy, Leitrim
Congrats and enjoy. If you want to check out the Boxed to Go menu click www.theredbankrestaurant.ie
