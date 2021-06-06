Lucky Red Bank Restaurant Winners announced

The Red Bank Restaurant, Carrick-on-Shannon launches Boxed To Go menu

Check out the Boxed to Go menu from The Red Bank Restaurant

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

What are you eating this weekend? Any picnic, take aways planned?

We are delighted to announce the FIVE winners of our €50 voucher competition with the Red Bank Restaurant, Carrick-on-Shannon.

These lucky readers will be eating lunch like Royalty from the delicious menu at The Red Bank Restaurant.

The winners are:

Nicola Fanning from Dromod

Majella Dowd, Carrick-on-Shannon

Carl Ward, Carrick-on-Shannon

Kieran Murray, Drumsna 

Carmel Murphy, Leitrim

Congrats and enjoy. If you want to check out the Boxed to Go menu click www.theredbankrestaurant.ie

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie