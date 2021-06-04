The Shed Distillery in Drumshanbo showcased in the United States

The Shed Distillery went Stateside this week.

Tourism Ireland in the United States teamed up with Bord Bia this week, to showcase Ireland's world-class, modern culinary experiences.

A virtual event was attended by top food, travel and lifestyle influencers and journalists from across the US. The event featured a number of our leading food and drink producers, including The Shed Distillery in Drumshanbo.

The aim was to highlight our modern culinary experiences and to inspire the participating influencers and journalists to share the news about those experiences with their followers, readers, viewers and listeners – and to build anticipation among ‘foodies’ for future trips to Ireland.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to work with Bord Bia to showcase our modern and authentic culinary experiences. Our virtual event was a great way to highlight our exceptional food and drink offering, as well as to build anticipation for future trips to Ireland. The participation of these top influencers and journalists is a strong indication that there is lots of interest in Ireland and our superb culinary scene.”

Pictured above are host (top) Colin Hamell; Cian Wrynne, The Shed Distillery; (centre, l-r) Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland; Sarah Furno, Cashel Blue Cheese; Henry Horkan, Bord Bia; and (bottom, l-r) Karen and Natalie Keane, Bean and Goose Chocolate; and Conor Mulhall, The Little Milk Company, at the virtual event.