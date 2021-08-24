Majority acquisition of Leitrim's Brady Insurance sees CEH continuing expansion

Coverys European Holdings (CEH), an agency platform and network specialising in European markets, has completed the 51% acquisition of Carrick-on-Shannon based Joseph G Brady (Insurance) Ltd. (Brady Insurance), an insurance underwriting agency, broker and Lloyd’s coverholder based in Ireland.

Brady Insurance provides a suite of business and personal lines products. The company has held Lloyd’s coverholder status since 2013 through its wholesale brand Brady Underwriting, an underwriting agency specialising in commercial insurance products for the Irish market.

Brady Insurance is headquartered in Carrick-on-Shannon and has an office in Dublin.



The company will continue to be led by Jane Brady, who has served as managing director since June 2005. A family business, Brady Insurance was established in 1959 by Jane Brady’s parents, Joe and Kathleen Brady.

Jane Brady, Managing Director said “We are delighted to join the CEH network. We are excited to further develop our business which is one of Irelands longest-established and best regarded brokerages. CEH will support our journey of providing superior insurance services both nationally and locally. We also have ambitious expansion plans and look forward to drawing on the strength and expertise of the growing CEH network.”



The acquisition of Brady Insurance is the fourth since the inception of the CEH network in January 2020, following previous acquisitions of the AEC Wholesale Group, Bridge Insurance Brokers, and Gava Underwriting.



Doug Robare, Chief Underwriting Officer, Coverys European Holdings, said: “Brady Insurance is a prime example of the top-quality businesses we are bringing into our expanding network. As an independent, the company has stood the test of time over the last six decades – with their impressive performance a testament to their expertise, the strength of their product base, technology platform and stellar network. Now, as part of the CEH family, I look forward to supporting Jane and her talented team in their next phase of growth.”