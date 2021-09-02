Made in Leitrim - The Art of Coffee

The story of Leitrim’s coffee roaster – Art of Coffee – started well before it’s foundation in 2009. Georgia S. Visnyei, a Hungarian architect who moved to Carrick-on-Shannon in 2004 dreamt about working with coffee since she was a child.

Born into Europe’s oldest coffee culture, Hungary was the first in Europe to be introduced to coffee due to the Turkish occupation in the 16th Century.

Georgia was totally immersed into the world of coffee, learning from a young age the things that made a coffee great.

Drinking cups of fabulous coffee certainly helped Georgia study and pursue a successful career in architecture, but her love for coffee took over her as her passion for it kept growing.

The name – “Art Of Coffee”, comes from our strong connection to art.

The founders, Georgia and her husband Gabor are talented architects.

They began their coffee roastery, with a dedicated cafe called Cafe Lounge.

The exciting part was that all the coffees that they served there were roasted on the spot.

The smell of roasting coffee often filled up the cafe, making it an aromatic experience.

As the demand for their coffee grew, more and more jute bags filled with green coffee were hidden between tables and chairs, and soon they had to get a dedicated premises for our coffee roaster.

Today, they have a state-of-the-art coffee roastery, with Probat roasters, destoners, air filters and all the machinery you need to roast coffee to perfection every single time while minimizing the impact they make on the environment.

They do their best to source high quality and specialty-grade green coffee as close as possible to the origin – which is directly from farmers, or due to theirr good connections in the continent straight from Europe’s main ports.

Once the green coffee lands in Europe, it is delivered straight to them, cutting out the unnecessary steps in the supply chain.

This ultimately means that they can provide a better service at a lower price for their r customers.