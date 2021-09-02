Roy Humphreys - A master craftsman in woodturning

Roy Humphreys
The self-taught wood turner, Roy Humphreys, is fourth generation of the Humphreys family working with home grown wood.
Roy started out working in the family sawmills, and over 25 years ago started to dabble in wood turning as a hobby.
Demand for his work meant that the hobby soon transformed into a sustainable business to the delight of clients both locally and in other countries and he has now established a reputation as a master craftsman whose collection includes bowls, pens, candle holders, lamps and a range of home ware and hand-sculpted pieces.
Roy's creations range from bowls and platters to home wares and pens many coming in presentation boxes.
His bog oak pens with chrome fittings are a particular favourite with clients, while his trademark bowls are finished with food safe oil, making them an ideal house warming or wedding gift.
Because every wood bowl and platter is handcrafted by Roy, customers are assured that no two products are exactly the same.
