Boost to local economy thanks to clever business networking

€15 million has been generated by local business people in Carrick-on-Shannon as a result of effective business networking.

The Marina BNI group who meet locally every Wednesday morning in The Bush Hotel is made up of 40 business people who work together to build the local economy. They have also recently achieved the milestone of becoming a ‘Gold Chapter’.



The Marina BNI group supports 250 jobs locally with this set to grow in the coming months with new business wins among members.



Members of the Marina chapter come from a radius of over 30 miles around Carrick and include business people from Carrigallen, Manorhamilton, Newtownforbes, Moyne as well as Carrick-on-Shannon and the surrounding areas.



Speaking of the group’s achievement Morgan Shanley, Chapter President said “Our members are no different to any other business person - we worry about where to find new business but in a group like this it is like having 40 sales people on the road looking for business for you and we all work together which is what it is all about.



“Our group is not just about getting new business in, we are also there to support each other in the difficulties we face, and you cannot put a high enough value on such support.”