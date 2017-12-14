Remembering young Leitrim wife and mother Elaine Moran Keogh

A Month's Mind Mass will be held this Saturday evening, December 16 at 8pm in St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for local lady Elaine Moran Keogh.

Elaine's family would like to acknowledge and thank all who have supported them and continue to support them in their time of grief.

Moran Keogh, Elaine

Lemon Tree House

8 Summerhill

Carrick-on-Shannon

Died:16th November 2017

"The husband Eugene, sons Adrian and Kieran and their families would like to thank most sincerely all the people who sympathised with them on the recent sad loss of our beloved Elaine.

"A special word of thanks to the Keogh and Moran families for their great support and care through this sad time. Many thanks to Fr. Seamus O' Rourke for his prayers and compassion. Also to Padraig and Annette Burke for their dignified guidance. To the Gardai, neighbours and friends who gave great support to our family.

"Also to Elaine's work colleagues and to Eugene's work colleagues at St. Ciaran's Services thank you for being there for us. To Joe and Rosie Dolan and Staff of the Bush Hotel. To Claire Sheerin and Fergus Harman for the beautiful singing in the Church and to those who read prayers and spoke warmly about Elaine thank you.

"To Paula Jane Malone thank you for being a truly great friend to Elaine and for supporting myself and the boys. Many thanks to everone who donated to the fund for the boys through Facebook. It is much appreciated. Thanks to everyone who sent Mass Cards, Messages of Sympathy and Flowers and to those who travelled long distances to be with us.

As it is impossible to thank everyone individually, I trust this acknowledgement will be accepted by all in grateful appreciation."

A former staff member of the Leitrim Observer the editor and staff would like to extend their sincere sympathy to Elaine's family who we will always remember as being a fantastic colleague and a joy to work with.

Rest in peace Elaine.