Teen Rock and Roll band - The Flies - playing their debut (and all ages) show in Carrick

A new Roscommon based teenage Rock and Roll band - The Flies - are playing their debut (and all ages) show on Saturday, December 30 at 4pm in The Anchorage in Carrick-on-Shannon.

There is no charge for entry to the afternoon show but donations for The Fr. Peter McVerry Trust are welcome on the day.

Their set features tracks from Weezer, The Clash, The Arctic Monkeys, The White Stripes and a host of others as well as their first original songs.

The Flies are:

James Doherty: Vocals and Guitar

J.J. Doherty: Bass

Sean-Luke Doherty: Drums

Darragh Winters: Lead Guitar