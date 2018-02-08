Leitrim businesses hoping for success in weddingsonline awards 2018

Excellent service and attention to detail are paramount when you are dealing with a couple's special day and it is obvious from the list of local businesses named as finalists in the 2018 weddingsonline Awards, that they are leading the way when it comes to planning the perfect wedding.

The following businesses have made it to the finals of the prestigious awards:

The Courtyard Apartments in Carrick-on-Shannon are finalists in the Hen and Stag Supplier of the Year Category, while the award-winning florist La Belle Fleur in Drumshanbo, is a finalist for Floral Designer of the Year.

In the Entertainer of the Year Category, Fun 'n Frills who provide entertainment for children at weddings, is a finalist.

Popular entertainers, Late Nite Radio Band has also made the final list for Band of the Year.

Padanee Bridal Couture and Consultancy in Carrick-on-Shannon is hoping to continue its winning ways, securing a spot as a finalist in the Bridal Supplier of the Year category.

Lough Rynn Castle staff are celebrating making the final cut in not just one but four categories. The hotel is a finalist in the Hotel Venue of the Year Connaught; Castle Venue of the Year and Waterside venue of the Year.

Michelle Whelan, Venue Co-ordinator at Lough Rynn Castle is also a finalist for Venue Co-ordinator of the Year.

There is plenty of reasons to celebrate at Carrick-on-Shannon's The Landmark Hotel. The hotel has secured three finalist placings across different categories namely: Waterside Venue of the Year and Hotel Venue of the Year Connaught.

The Landmark's Imelda Scally is also a finalist in the Venue Co-ordinator of the Year category.

Kilronan Castle Estate and Spa in Co Roscommon has also secured finalist placings in the weddingsonline Awards 2018.

It is listed as a finalist in Castle Venue of the Year and Hotel Venue of the Year Connaught categories.

Congratulations to all the finalists and hopefully local businesses will be celebrating more success when the winners are named at the gala awards dinner and ceremony on Monday, February 19 in the Citynorth Hotel, Dublin.